Spider-Man Homecoming & The Big Sick: Two very different movies, both with good reviews

KANSAS CITY. Mo -- Is the third time the charm for "Spider-Man: Homecoming?" "The Big Sick" ailing? Popcorn Bag movie reviews!

1) SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING (PG-13)

Sony Pictures

RUSS

Okay, so just who needs another reboot of the Spider-Man franchise? Well, I guess we do since “Spider-Man: Homecoming” is arguably the best Spider-Man movie, yet. Tom Holland is the new Peter Parker, an awkward high school nerd who tries to become a member of The Avengers.

The movie is well over two hours long, but that time is filled to the brim with action, humor and spectacular production values that have improved significantly since 2002. Even for those who may be getting a bit weary of the whole Marvel Universe thing, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” proves that the third time is the charm for Spidey.

SHAWN SAYS, “Imagine if the best John Hughes movie and best Marvel movie had a kid. This is that movie. It's fresh, fun and perfectly full of teen spirit. The diverse casting adds an extra hallelujah and Tom Holland as Spidey is magnificent.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 5 Popcorn Bags

2) THE BIG SICK (R)

Amazon Studios

RUSS

The plot may sound like something out of a Lifetime movie, but "The Big Sick" is so much more, and so much better. Pakistani-American standup comic Kumail Nanjiani plays himself in the true story of his romance with an white, non-Muslim girl, played by Zoe Kazan. The initial cultural conflicts take a back seat when she suffers a serious health crisis.

Yes, it earns its R-rating thanks to adult themes, but "The Big Sick" is smart, hilarious, touching and has a terrific supporting cast. If it doesn't move you, maybe YOU need to check into the hospital.

SHAWN SAYS, " ‘The Big Sick’ is the most refreshing take on the rom-com genre since ‘500 Days of Summer.’ Brilliantly funny, touching and exceptionally moving.”

RUSS: 5 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

ALSO OPENING THIS WEEK: “The Journey” is a fictionalized account of a road trip between Northern Irish Unionist leader Ian Paisley and Sinn Fein politico Martin McGuinness. Timothy Spall and Colm Meany star. "Austin Found" is a comedy about a woman who has her daughter kidnapped for the publicity. "Darkness Rising" is a horror entry about a girl who visits her old home where a family massacre occurred.

