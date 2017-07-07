Three places to get your glasses in preparation for the total solar eclipse in August

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRENSBURG, Mo. -- Thousands of people are gearing up to watch the total solar eclipse on August 21.

The path of totality runs through parts of both Kansas and Missouri, and there are many metro locations to watch the celestial spectacle, but you'll need special glasses to get the best view and protect your eyes.

Jackie Beucher from the Astronomical Society off Kansas City says it will take about an hour and half for the moon to block the sun.

If you're in one of the prime spots along the path of totality (where you see that black dot), you'll get about two and a half minutes of darkness. That's the only time you can remove the glasses, and that's where the fun is.

"During partial phases you have to protect your eyes from the sun just like any other day, and then during totality you take them off," said Jackie Beucher, Vice President of the Astronomical Society Kansas City. "And, it's totally okay."

Sunglasses will not work, but Beusher says number 14 welder's glasses will do the trick.

You can get the special glasses at the both the Powell Observatory in Louisburg, the Warko Observatory on UMKC campus or at the Astrological Society's website for $1.