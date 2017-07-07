Woman assaulted, kidnapped in KC has been found safe, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police say a woman who was assaulted on Thursday morning in the area of 33rd and Winchester then kidnapped has been found safe.

Sumer Nigh, 32, was found Friday in the area of 43rd and Northern.

Joey Dennis, 38, is suspected of assaulting her and kidnapping her. Police say he turned himself in at a separate location.

