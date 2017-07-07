Woman found dead in vehicle near 58th and Grand likely died from natural causes, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Investigators are working a death investigation at 58th and Grand Friday morning.
A woman was found slumped over the wheel of a car by a neighbor who called it in to police.
The neighbor told police she noticed the woman in a small dark Fiat Thursday around 6:30 p.m. but waited until Friday morning to call authorities.
It's believed the woman lives nearby on Charlotte Street.
A detective on the scene told Fox 4 that the cause of death doesn't look suspicious. At this point it appears she may have died from natural causes.
39.099727 -94.578567