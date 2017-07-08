Man knocked out and carjacked by group of men in Hyde Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A man is recovering after he was carjacked in Hyde Park by a group of men early Saturday.

The victim said he was attacked just outside his home near 39th and Kenwood Avenue around 3:15 a.m.

He said a group of men surrounded him and knocked him out cold, then took off with his car.

Police released surveillance footage of the group, hoping to find some leads. So far, police have not announced any arrests in the case.

Police are searching for a 2005 black Toyota RAV4 with Missouri plates CA6 SOR,

FOX 4's Molly Balkenbush spoke with the victim, who told her his story, and showed her the cuts, scrapes, and bruises to prove it. She'll share his story Saturday night on FOX 4 News at 9 and 10.

Anyone who knows anything about this crime can leave a tip at the TIPS hotline, (816) 474-TIPS.