Overland Park man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — Police are investigating after an Overland Park man reportedly drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday morning.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report says Connor W. Mohr, 25, of Overland Park, Kan. drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks off Weems Drive, in Sunrise Beach at 8:47 a.m. Saturday.

Mohr was fishing from a dock and was reported missing after failing to return. His body was found in the water by authorities near the dock after a brief search just before noon, the report says.

Police have not provided any further details at this time.