Shooting on Starlight Drive leaves one dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are investigating after a shooting on Starlight Drive left one person dead on Saturday.

Police said a man was shot around 9:30 p.m. at what appears to be a family gathering. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

A pavilion just outside Starlight Theater was taped off as officers investigate.

Police are searching the area for a suspect, but have not provided any details on what led to the shooting.

