Two people shot, one killed near 99th & Holmes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police said one person was killed in a double shooting that occurred in the early hours of Saturday.

Officers responded to a disturbance call that was later upgraded to a shooting near 99th and Holmes around 1:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers learned that two people had been shot and had been taken to local hospital by private vehicles.

One victim sustained a non-life threatening injury. The other sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased after arrival at the hospital.

The deceased victim has been identified as 24-year-old Desean J. Davis of Kansas City, Mo.