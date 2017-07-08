Woman killed in hit-and-run on 71 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman was killed in what police are calling a hit-and-run early Saturday.

A crash report says emergency personnel responded to a crash involving a pedestrian just after 2 a.m. Saturday. Investigators determined a female pedestrian had been struck within a lane of traffic on northbound 71 Highway, south of 51st Street, and died immediately or soon after.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene southbound. Police said they believe the vehicle has substantial damage, possibly to the front right and the windshield.

The victim was later identified as 44-year-old Monica R. Hughes of Kansas City, Mo.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.