× Cerner CEO Neal Patterson dies from cancer complications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cerner Corporation confirmed Sunday morning that Neal Patterson, its chairman and CEO, passed away due to unexpected complications after a recent recurrence of cancer.

“This is a profound loss. Neal and I have been partners and collaborators for nearly 40 years, and friends for longer than that,” said Cliff Illig, Cerner Co-Founder and Vice Chairman, who has been named interim CEO. “Neal loved waking up every morning at the intersection of health care and IT. His entrepreneurial passion for using IT as a lever to eliminate error, variance, delay, waste and friction changed our industry.”

Patterson’s previous cancer battle had been disclosed.