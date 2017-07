Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A driver ended up in the hospital after escaping a fiery crash.

A driver ran into Pocock Heating and Cooling early Sunday morning at on 24 Highway and South Brookside Avenue in Independence.

The car caught fire after crashing into the brick building. The driver made it out, but the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

The owner isn't sure yet how much it will cost to repair the building.