Flank steak foil fajitas recipe

Easy Flank Steak Fajitas in a foil pouch

Makes 4 servings (1 cup)

1 pound of beef flank steak, trimmed of fat

¼ cup lime juice

1 Tablespoon vegetable oil

1 Tablespoon chili powder

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 red, yellow or green sweet peppers, sliced

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

8 (6-7 inch flour tortillas)

Place flank steak in a large re-sealable plastic bag. Add lime juice, vegetable oil, chili powder, salt, and cayenne pepper. Seal bag and turn to coat the steak. Marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to an hour. Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit or set grill to medium-high. Drain meat and discard marinade. Center meat on a 12’ x 18’ sheet of heavy duty non-stick aluminum foil. Bring up sides of aluminum foil and double fold top and ends to form a packet, leaving room for heat circulation. On another sheet of heavy duty aluminum foil, center sweet peppers, onion, and garlic. Seal to make another foil packet. Bake or grill the foil packets 30-35 minutes or until meat is desired doneness (145 degrees for medium-rare) and vegetables are tender. Serve with flour tortillas.

NOTE: If using heavy-duty aluminum foil that is not non-stick, apply spray oil before adding ingredients.

To heat tortillas, wrap tightly in aluminum foil and add to oven for the last ten minutes of the foil packet baking process.

Nutritional Information per serving-not including tortillas: Calories 246; Total Fat 12.2g; Saturated fat 6.2g; Protein 24g; Carbohydrate 10g; Fiber 2.3g; Sodium 86mg

Source: adapted from Reynolds Kitchens at: http://www.reynoldskitchens.com/recipes/easy-flank-steak-fajitas/