Gardner Police seek public’s help in identifying man in connection to assault case

GARDNER, Kan. — Gardner police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person in connection with an aggravated assault investigation.

Police released surveillance photos of a man entering a gas station, as well as a blue Chevrolet truck, with the intent to identify the subject of the photos.

Gardner PD posted the photos on their Facebook page, writing, “if you have any information as to the person’s identity please contact us at 913-856-7312 or direct message this page reference case number 17-00966.”