Police chase ends in crash into wall outside KCK home that has been struck before

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A police chase ended up causing quite a mess for one metro family.

Police said a driver running from officers crashed into a wall of a home. It's located at North 12th street, and Orville Avenue.

The Poe family lives in the home, and said the driver and passenger ran off before police arrived. This isn't the first time the family has replaced the wall outside their home.

"We see stuff like this all the time. The rails upfront like this one, people will come down Orville and knock it down," Gary Poe said. "Two or three times, I've had to replace that."

If you have information on this chase, call police or TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.