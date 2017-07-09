Victim’s family urges hit-and-run driver to come forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police continue to search for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning. The victim was later identified as 44-year-old Monica R. Hughes of Kansas City, Mo.

Family and Friends are shocked and saddened to learn of her passing. Loved ones say Hughes was a mother of four with a kind heart and positive attitude. They're hoping the person responsible for her death comes forward and identifies the police.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday, July 8 on 71 Highway near 51st Street.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Hughes left the scene headed southbound.

Police said they believe the vehicle has substantial damage, possibly to the front right and the windshield. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.