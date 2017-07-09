Westport ice cream shop owner has choice words for smash-and-grab thief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Westport business owner is offering a $1,000 reward for whoever can identify a man who he said broke into his shop and stole his cash register. Steve Engravalle, the owner of Westport Ice Cream Bakery, said the man broke the glass door and entered his shop around 4:35 on Saturday morning.

A Facebook post from the company is making the rounds on social media. The owner refers to the man as a “loser,” who was “last seen driving his mom’s black clunker Chevy impala.”

Engravalle said several other Westport-area businesses were also broken into over the weekend with similar circumstances. He said Run 816, a running shop, was hit. The shop’s door was boarded up on Sunday afternoon.

He told FOX 4 police said Mario’s Restaurant was also broken into. Lastly, the owner of Foo’s Fabulous Frozen Custard in Brookside said her shop was broken into and her register was taken.

“We’ve not even been open two months yet and we’ve been well embraced by this community and I know that they are going to help us find this tender foot,” Engravalle said.

If you have information about any of the break-ins you can call the police TIPS hotline at (816)-474-TIPS.