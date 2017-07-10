15-year-old killed in ATV crash donates organs, saves 5 lives and will aid nearly 50 more

CHARLES CITY, Iowa — A 15-year-old Iowa boy fatally injured in an ATV crash earlier this month has donated his organs.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports Logan Luft was pronounced brain-dead on Wednesday.

His parents Lenny and Wendy Luft said Logan’s organs went to five different individuals. They also said his tissues, which can last up to five years, will aid up to 50 more individuals, possibly more.

Logan Luft won’t be able to pursue his dream of winning a state wrestling title, but a friend who won two titles plans to donate his medals so Logan can be buried with them. Logan Luft had been part of the Immortal Athletes Wrestling Club in Waverly.

