70-year-old Overland Park man will spend 8 years in prison for distributing child porn while posing as woman

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — An Overland Park man was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday for distributing child pornography on the Internet while posing as a 46-year-old woman.

Frank Kurtz, 70, pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child pornography in March of this year. In his plea, he admitted that an investigation by the Israeli National Police first identified emails in which Kurtz used the alias “Lisayearning46” to send child pornography to another person. The FBI in Kansas followed an electronic trail to Kurtz, who registered with Yahoo under the name “Lisa Lewis” and used photos he found on the Internet as his profile picture.

Kurtz will spend 97 months in federal prison.

Kurtz’s neighbors on Westgate Street in Lenexa were shocked when Kurtz was arrested, and previously told FOX 4 they never would’ve suspected Kurtz would be accused in a child porn investigation.

“I can’t believe it,” said Robert Arnold, who lived across the street. “And that something like that is happening in our neighborhood and the guy, as old as he is, it just doesn`t make sense.”

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall commended the FBI, the Heart of America Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Flannigan for their work on the case.

