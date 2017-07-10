After 4 young Pennsylvania men disappear, DA suspects foul play

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa.– A search for four Pennsylvania men who disappeared last week is growing, as the FBI, state police, multiple local police departments and Bucks County Detectives have joined the effort.

Solebury Township police identify the four missing men as Mark Sturgis, 22, of Pennsburg; Tom Meo, 21, of Plumstead; Dean Finocchiario, 18, of Middletown; and Jimi Tar Patrick, 19, of Newtown Township.

When reporters asked Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub at a press conference Monday if he suspected foul play, he replied, "It sure would seem so, we’ve been treating this from the outset as a criminal investigation and nothing has deterred that since the outset.”

Finocchiario and Patrick were reported missing last week, while Meo and Sturgis were reported missing on Sunday. Sturgis' father told the Philadelphia Inquirer that Meo and his son, who both work in construction, failed to show up to work Saturday. They were both last seen Friday.

Finocchiario was also last seen on Friday, while Patrick disappeared Wednesday, according to the paper. It's unclear what, if any, connection the disappearances might have, but investigators did confirm that the four men know each other.

On Sunday evening, state police searched a home along Aquetong Road in Solebury Township and found a car belonging to one of the teens in a garage. WTXF-TV describes the house as "seemingly abandoned."

Investigators also found a car belonging to Sturgis in the parking lot of Peddler’s Village, a quaint shopping district.

Despite the discovery of the two cars, Weintraub said Monday that he didn't have any major breaks in the case, and anticipated a possible lengthy investigation.

“As is often the case in an investigation of this magnitude, it is all hands on deck,” Weintraub said. "At this point, I would ask for your patience and your prayers for these four young men."

Anyone with information is asked to call 215-297-8201.