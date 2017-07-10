Chiefs name Brett Veach as new General Manager

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs have named Brett Veach as the club’s new general manager.

In an announcement Monday, Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said:

“After a comprehensive search process, I am pleased to announce that we have hired Brett Veach to serve as the next General Manager of the Kansas City Chiefs. Brett has a sharp football mind, a tremendous work ethic and a keen eye for finding talent. Over the last four seasons he’s played a critical role in building our football team. I look forward to working with him to continue to build on the strong foundation we have in place.”

Veach has worked in the NFL for 11 years, having previously served as the Chiefs’ co-director of player personnel for five years. Prior joined the Chiefs after six years with the Philadelphia Eagles. This will be his first season as a GM.

“My family and I would like to extend our gratitude to Clark and the Hunt family for this incredible opportunity,” Veach said. “I am humbled and honored to serve as the General Manager of the Kansas City Chiefs. Over the last four seasons I’ve had the privilege to work alongside Andy Reid, John Dorsey and a great group of coaches and personnel staff. Together, we built a strong foundation of players that have helped us sustain success on the field. I’m looking forward to continuing our progress as we head into 2017.”

Veach, a 39-year-old native of Mt. Carmel, Penn., was the Assistant to Head Coach Andy Read for three season (2007-09). Before joining the Eagles, Veach was the Superviosr of Intercollegiate Athletic Events at the University of Delaware, his alma mater.