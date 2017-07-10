Cooking with Karli: Pan roasted turkey-brie melt on homemade bread with spiced tomato jam

Simple Artisan French Bread

There is No kneading required, however this dough must be prepared at least one day in advance.

Ingredients:

o 1-1/2 tablespoons Instant yeast

o 1-1/2 tablespoons kosher salt

o 6-1/2 cups Bread flour, plus extra for dusting dough

o 3 cups water

Instructions:

1. In a large mixing bowl, mix yeast and salt into 3 cups room temperature water. Using a large spoon, stir in flour, mixing until mixture is uniformly moist with no dry patches. You do not have to knead. Spray the inside of a 1 ½ gallon storage container with pan coating. Dough will be wet and loose enough to conform to shape of container. Cover, but not with an airtight lid.

2. Let dough rise at room temperature, at least 2 hours and up to 4 hours. Put dough in refrigerator At this point, the dough can be refrigerated up to 8 days; NOTE: refrigerated dough is easier to work with than room-temperature dough.

3. You may divide dough equally if making more than one loaf, to ensure an equal baking time. Sprinkle a little flour on dough and on your hands. Pull dough up and, using a serrated knife, cut off a grapefruit-size piece (about 1 pound). To Make the rounded Boule Loaf, working for 30 to 45 seconds (adding flour as needed to prevent from sticking to hands; most dusting flour will fall off, it's not intended to be incorporated into dough), cup and turn dough in hands, gently stretching surface of dough, rotating ball a quarter-turn as you go, creating a rounded top and a bunched bottom.

4. Sprinkle some extra flour all over top of shaped loaf to protect the dough from crusting. Place shaped dough on prepared sheet pan lined with parchment paper, or a dusting of corn meal, and let dough rest, uncovered, for 1 ½-2 hours.

5. Preheat oven to 375 F. Using a serrated knife, slash top of dough in a tic tac toe pattern, 1/4-inch deep cuts. Place the loaf pan in position centered in the Oven. Bake for 35-45 minutes, depending on size of the loaf, and desired doneness. Remove the loaf pan from the oven, and place on a wire rack, to let cool completely, 1-2 hours. It is tempting to cut into a loaf right out of the oven, however the texture of the bread after resting will not be “gummy” as with the hot bread.

Yield: 4 one pound loaves

Spiced Tomato Jam

Ingredients:

10 to 12 Heirloom or 16 San Marzano tomatoes enough to make 6 cups pulp

6 cups Granulated sugar

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Pinch of cinnamon

Directions:

1. Wash ripened tomatoes (do not use cherry tomatoes) cut out stems. Drop into Boiling water 1-2 minutes; remove skins and discard them. Squeeze out some of the juice and seeds (discard or save for tomato water).

2. Put tomatoes into a 2 qt sauce pot. On medium high heat, simmer for 15 minutes to reduce liquids. Now add sugar in the amount equal to the tomatoes; stir and blend. Bring Mixture to a simmer. Stir frequently, until it thickens about 1 hour.

3. Take jam off heat and add lemon juice. This will keep the sugar from separating from the fruit later on. If you like the taste of cinnamon, add a dash at the same time as the lemon juice.

4. Refrigerate for use, or following directions from a reputable book on how to preserve in jars.

Makes 4 pints

Pan Roasted Turkey-Brie Melt

Preheat griddle over medium heat. Put 1 sandwich on a griddle and cook, until golden brown on bottom, 3 to 4 minutes. Turn sandwich over and continue to cook until cheese is slightly melted and second side is golden brown, 3 to 4 more minutes. Repeat with remaining sandwich.

