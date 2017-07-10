Federal grant provides KC community group with paint sprayer to make it easier to cover graffiti

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Graffiti doesn’t stand a chance in one Kansas City neighborhood as a community group puts in new efforts to paint over the work of vandals along the Prospect Corridor.

This part of Kansas City has one of the highest crime rates in the metro – along with a high number of vacant and abandoned buildings, and graffiti just adds to the blight and causes many to move away from the area. But, that’s about to change.

A group of community leaders recently purchased a gas-powered paint sprayer to get rid of graffiti and in the last couple of months, they’ve used it to paint over graffiti at three different spots along the Prospect Corridor.

Many homes and businesses in the inner city have been victimized by street artists over the years, and their creative work can sometimes come across as vulgar or obscene.

It can be expensive and challenging to remove the graffiti, taking hours as crews use brushes and rollers to paint over it. This new paint sprayer will save time and money.

It’s being paid for by a federal grant from the Justice Department, given to the Local Initiatives Support Corporation, or LISC for short.

A Community Resource Team is currently trying to find more money to keep the program running. They plan to hire residents in need of a job to go around and paint over graffiti not just on Prospect, but other parts of the city as well.

The proposed program also includes redirecting known graffiti artists to creating murals in approved spaces and installing synthetic ivy on businesses to keep the graffiti off it, all in hopes of cleaning up this neglected part of town.