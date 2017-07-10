Kansas City great-grandma attacked by intruder in her apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- "I've never been so scared in my life, never!" 73-year-old Beverly Petitt recalled, who says she's still trembling after an intruder got inside her Kansas City apartment Sunday morning while many of her neighbors at Lawndale Heights were gone to church.

"I keep my door cracked a little to help circulate the A/C you know because I'm claustrophobic and I'm one of the few people around here with a car, so many of my neighbors at this senior citizen complex will stop by and ask me for a ride," Petitt told FOX 4's Robert Townsend during an interview Monday.

"I was just doing my routine, watching TV in my recliner and all of a sudden I this towel comes down over my face. He covered my mouth with the big, full size towel that was on my floor by my door and he pulled tight on it and kept choking me," said the frightened grandma, who lives alone.

"And I kept saying who are you? Who are you? What do you want? He just kept telling me don't scream, don't scream!" said Petitt.

"He also kept asking me do I have any money or credit cards. I told him no, I don't have any money," recalled the Kansas City great-grandma.

"I'm an old lady, but I'm tough. I mean I'll fight a snake, but I couldn't get up out of that recliner to get to him," says Beverly.

Beverly says early Monday she and her family watched security footage taken from the apartment building.

"We kept watching it and around 10:36 I told them there he is. That's the guy who attacked me. He's white, with a thin-like goatee or beard and he was a fairly nice looking man. I'm so mad just thinking about it, I'd kill him if I could get a hold of him right now," said the frustrated home invasion victim.

"I'm just thankful that she's still alive. My mom could've been strangled. He's a scumbag and I'm not letting her go back there to live until this man's caught," said Petitt's irate daughter, Lisa Petitt.