Kansas City police looking for missing man who shouldn't be driving at night due to eye condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –Kansas City police put out a bulletin for a missing man on Monday night who was last seen at about 9:30 in the morning. Victor Pemberton, 83, has an eye condition where he shouldn’t be driving at night according to police.

He is 5′ 10″ and weighs 170 pounds. He has grey hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen leaving his home near 40 Highway and Noland Road, and was wearing a white cap and a blue button down shirt.

He is driving a silver 2004 Chevrolet HHR with a dent on right side of vehicle and has Washington State Plates. He may be in the Raytown or Independence areas.

If you see him, contact KCPD Missing Person at (816) 234-5136.