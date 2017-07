KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A single car crash in Kansas City, Mo., early Monday morning has turned into a homicide investigation.

Fire crews found a person dead inside a vehicle that crashed near Blue Parkway and East 50th Terrace just before 1 a.m. The vehicle did have bullet holes on the outside.

Police have not said whether the person died from the crash or other circumstances.

If you have any information on this homicide, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.