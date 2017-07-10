KC woman shocked when FOX 4’s Pay-It-Forward crew shows up to her work with $300 for her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A daycare teacher who loves children and people in general was recently surprised to find out she was nominated for FOX 4's Pay-It-Forward Award.

Operation Breakthrough at 31st and Troost aims to end the cycle of poverty and make sure that every child gets a quality education.

"Tracy stands out because she does two things she educates and she advocates for our kids here," Marquis said. "She also makes sure our parents are well taken care of by building relationships with them."

Tracy was almost speechless when Kathy Quinn and Marquis surprised her at work.

"I wanted to thank you all the hard work you do for families," Marquis told Tracy when presenting the award. "You coming every day with a smile. You come in with the, 'Hello, how are you doing? How can I help you?' Every single person, you definitely deserve this."

"Thank you," Tracy responded as she held out her hand for the $300 that comes with the award. "I am so blessed, and I'm glad to meet you."

