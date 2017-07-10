KCFD rescues 18 people from stuck elevator at rock climbing gym

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Emergency crews rescued 18 people from an elevator on Monday afternoon, the Kansas City Fire Department says that they were all children, believed to be between 10 and 17 years old. The rescue happened at The Cave Bouldering Gym, which is at 3150 Mercier Street.

There were initial reports that three had passed out, though all of the kids are said to be conscious now and are getting checked out by medical personnel.

KCFD Battalion Chief James Garrett said someone in the stuck elevator used a cell phone to call police. FOX 4's Megan Dillard spoke to one of the people who was in the elevator, who told her that it stopped while it was descending.

