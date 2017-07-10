KCK Police Department officially opens doors of new patrol station at 21st and Metropolitan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The Kansas City, Kan., police department is expanding.

It officially opened its new South Patrol Station Monday afternoon.

South Patrol is the second largest division in the department, and is responsible for a nearly 28 square mile area -- from south of I-70 to the Johnson County Line -- and State Line to I-435. That includes neighborhoods such as Rosedale, Argentine and Turner.

The old South Patrol Station was located on South 34th Street. The house was about 100 years old and a thousand square feet.

The new building at Metropolitan Avenue and 21st Street is more than 6,500 square feet -- complete with a community room.

that makes the 50 people who use the space very happy.

"Right before we left our other building, the air-conditioner went out, the door lock went out. It was just old," Major Kent Anderson said. "It needed to be replaced and now that we have this, we're not going to have any issues for many years to come because everything is brand new."

In six months to a year -- a "report desk" inside the building will open. That will be used for people walking in off the street who want to file a police report.