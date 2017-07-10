Lenexa police rescue child accidentally locked in hot car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- It is one of the first dangerously hot days of the summer and already there has been a child trapped in a hot car.

The incident happened here in the parking lot of a Lenexa pool when temperatures were in the mid 90s, making it what could have been a deadly accident.

Lenexa police officer Danny Chavez demonstrated how officers rescued the 20-month-old child from a hot car.

"They would basically just take a slim jim like this, work it down into the window like this, until they can get the mechanism to unlock. And in today's case, they were successful in doing that," said Danny Chavez with the Lenexa Police Department.

He said the child's mother was leaving the Rock Creek pool, put her toddler in the backseat, along with her purse which held her keys, and shut the door, locking the child inside.

"In temperatures like this over 90 degrees, it really be only 2 or 3 minutes especially if a child is strapped into a car seat, is wearing sleeves, long pants. It can really just be a couple minutes before things get dangerous," Chavez said. "Officers responded very quickly, within a matter of minutes, and using tools in their patrol cars, they were able to get their vehicle open."

In Lenexa, all police cruisers are outfitted with equipment to get into cars in an emergency. Police officers will break into cars if a child or animal is inside.

Because time is precious in this type of intense heat, to ensure success, officers have several different equipment options to use.

Because the situation was an accident and the mother acted quickly, she will not face any legal repercussions.