KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A metro group called "Care Beyond the Boulevard" is hitting the streets to make sure people have what they need to survive this heat wave.

The organization calls it "street medicine."

Nurses, doctors and dozens of other volunteers hit the streets once a week to do things such as pass out water bottles to the homeless.

Care Beyond the Boulevard works with the Southwest Boulevard Clinic to provide care for Kansas City's poor and homeless.