Locally based company conducting free heart screenings at area schools as temps heat up

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- High temperatures this week can lead to health concerns, including your child's heart.

Experts say although kids get yearly sports physicals, there is an important body part not included in that exam- the heart.

The founder of Athletic Testing Solutions says this is their busiest time of year as they ramp up heart screenings in metro schools.

Doctors say most kids do not have any symptoms prior to having an episode with sudden cardiac arrest. The heat and dehydration can put extra stress on your heart.

"We find lots of kids who have heart abnormalities and their parents had no idea," Eric Schroeder with Athletic Testing Solutions said. "One in 100 kids born every year have a heart defect of some kind. And we like to find those before they cause problems."

To protect your heart from the heat, the American Heart Association suggests:

-Exercise with a friend

-Avoid heat in the afternoon

-Dress for the heat

-Drink up

-Take regular breaks

"With dehydration, it causes your heart to start racing," Schroeder said. "If you have any kind of electrical abnormality in your heart, it can cause it to go out of sync. And eventually will quit beating all together."

Athletic Testing Solutions conduct screenings in 20 school districts across the KC area. You can check in with your school this fall for info on a free screening.