Mommy Monday: Making time for mom, tips to get your kids to eat healthy and a workout you can do in 8 minutes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- During the month of July Fox 4 is hosting Mommy Mondays.

To kick off the new series, Liz Kampshroeder, Brooke Runnebaum, and Jenny Matthews joined Fox 4's special "Mommy Panel" to help us tackle all things kids and get real on issues many parents are facing.

The first mommy panel focused on trying to get kids to eat healthy. All three shared their biggest challenge to get their kids to eat in general and whether phones, tablets or TVs play a role.

But instead of stopping at sharing their frustrations, they also shared what they have found that works for them, including Brooke, whose son has multiple food allergies.

SheKC bloggers on how to make time for mom in your schedule

With kids, work, home responsibilities, it can be hard to make time for ourselves and keep a steady schedule. SheKC bloggers Jenny Matthews and Brooke Runnebaum share some tips they use to manage their own routines.

Get Moving with Jenn Marasco

Busy summer schedules can make it tough to squeeze in workouts. Fitness instructor and wellness coach, Jenn Marasco stopped by the studio Monday to show off four moves you can do to help tighten and tone your buns and legs in just eight minutes.