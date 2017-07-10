Tips from the Family Conservancy for bonding with your kids on summer vacation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Summer vacations are great opportunities for families to build deeper connections with one another.

Parenting expert, Mary Williams, from the Family Conservancy visited Fox 4 Monday, July 10 to share some tips on how to better bond with your children during family trips.

Mary's ideas include:

  • Create a family tradition
  • Find opportunities for learning
  • Keep a travel journal
  • Take a break from electronic devices

If you would like more information you can contact the Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.