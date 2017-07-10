Westport fundraiser aims to help victim of carjacking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Friends are rallying behind Justin Richardson to help get him back on his feet by holding a fundraiser at Dempsey's in Westport at 7 p.m. on Monday.

"Justin's a leader. Every day he goes to work and he takes care of people. I feel like it's a rare opportunity that we get to come together and take care of him for once," Dominic Petrucci, a long-time friend of Justin, said.

Kansas City Police said seven men beat and carjacked Richardson outside of his home early Saturday morning. ​Petrucci said a number of friends jumped into action after they heard what happened to Richardson.

"Justin is all about hospitality. He kills it. There are very few people that are as good at what he does in this city. And for something like that to happen to him, it's a bummer. We don't want that to happen to anybody," Petrucci

Richardson said after the attackers beat him, they stole his cell phone and wallet. He said he suffered significant injuries in the attack.

"I don't know if I put up a fight and I just don't remember it or if they just knocked me out in one hit and just kind of kicked me to make sure I was down," he said.

Richardson's friends are hoping their support will help ease his pain.

"It's not easy out here. We just want people to be good to one another, that's all. By getting together, hopefully we can spread more of that community, more of that love, and just be good to one another," Petrucci said.

Petrucci said the money raised will go toward Richardson's medical bills and help replace the items that were taken. Police are still searching for the attackers. Anyone with information should call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.