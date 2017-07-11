14-year-old girl electrocuted when cell phone falls into bathtub

LUBBOCK, Texas — A teenage girl in Texas died Sunday when the cellphone she was charging fell into a bathtub and she was electrocuted.

Madison Coe, 14, was in the tub at her father’s home in Lovington, New Mexico, when the incident happened, KCBD reported.

Relatives said she plugged in the phone while in the bathtub or grabbed it as it was being charged.

“There was a burn mark on her hand, the hand that would have grabbed the phone. And that was just very obvious that that’s what had happened,” said the girl’s grandmother, Donna O’Guinn.

“This is such a tragedy that doesn’t need to happen to anyone else. And we want something good to come out of this as awareness of not using your cell phone in the bathroom as it is plugged in and charging.”

Coe is from Lubbock, Texas and just graduated from the eighth grade.