Blue Springs business owners curious if burglar who struck in KC also hit their stores

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – Police in Blue Springs are looking into whether two area business break-ins are related to six other recent business break-ins that happened in Kansas City. Of the eight business break-ins, four of them are dessert shops like ice cream and frozen yogurt places.

FOX 4 first told you about the break-ins in the Westport area over the weekend.

FOX 4 talked to the owner of Yogurtini in Blue Springs who said she thinks the same man broke in to her business last week.

“It’s horrible, it’s a horrible feeling to know that somebody would do that to you,” she said.

Penny Orr said the suspect caused almost $5,000 in damage but only made off with $45.00 cash from the register.

“They look so similar, their clothing is similar, their tennis shoes are what caught me, but yes they’ve got to be the same person,” Orr said about the man in the video.

FOX 4 also talked to a manager at edible arrangements on NW 63rd Terrace in Kansas City. He said a man broke through the glass window at the shop and then made off with the register.

“This what we do, this is how we make our money and they came in and took that,” said David Long.

Long said the man only got away with around $100. The owner said the suspect caused more than $1,000 in damage.

Staff at Foo’s Fabulous Frozen Custard in Brookside said the same thing happened to their shop. The glass was also busted out of the door at Westport Coffeehouse and ‘816 Run’ in Westport. Police said Mario’s restaurant in Westport and Great Clips in Blue Springs were also broken into.

The Westport Ice Cream Bakery is offering a $1,000 reward for whoever turns the suspect in. If you have information you can call (816) 474-TIPS.