Despite high temperatures, WyCo. County fair will go on

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. -- Organizers of the Wyandotte County Fair hope the scorching heat doesn't scare people from coming out this week.

The fair opens Tuesday night, and because it's going to be so hot, they are allowing people to bring water bottles in with them.

"We have different hydrants around that they can fill up water bottles and keep themselves hydrated as they are coming to the fair," Wanda Schmieding on the WyCo. fair board said. "I also suggest bringing a wash rag or something that you can wet and put around your neck to keep cool."

They don't have any air-conditioned buildings on site, but they have plenty of benches in the shade and a stiff breeze blows across the fairgrounds.

They also have carts to drive someone to safety should the heat get to them.

The animals will also be cared for as the kids showing them will give them lots of water.

Organizers want to make sure those who come out are comfortable given the circumstances.

"I want to make sure kids don't get burned sitting on those hot seats, so the carnival rides may not open right away because we don't want people to get hurt on those carnival rides," Schmieding said. "So be aware of that to folks."

The Wyandotte County Fair starts runs through Saturday night.

It's off K7 and Polfer Road in western KCK, click here more details.