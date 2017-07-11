Driver accused of manslaughter in Kansas City crash where woman was killed in April

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jackson County prosecutors filed charges on Monday against a 28-year-old man accused of causing a crash that killed a 23-year-old woman on Chouteau Trafficway on April 17. Trenton L. Stanley faces involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

Court documents say that Stanley was driving fast on Chouteau Trafficway and became upset about how the victim was driving. Police identified her as Krealonna Willis, and say she was in a red Saturn and that Stanley was in a black Mustang when both were driving south on the Chouteau Trafficway Bridge side-by-side.

Investigators say Stanley tried to pass Willis, and as he did, he hit her vehicle, causing her to lose control and flip numerous times. Crash investigators estimated that Stanley was traveling at 70 miles per hour.

FOX 4 spoke with Willis' mourning mother after the crash.

"You never expect to get that call. I lost my baby. I lost my baby," said grieving mom Kay White. "I had a birth certificate and now I have a death certificate, and I shouldn't have both of them right now."

"She was so excited about flying to Atlanta to spend a week with me. She should not have died at 23. She never even had children."

Court papers say that a blood draw revealed Stanley tested positive for marijuana. A warrant is out for his arrest, prosecutors have requested a $100,000 bond.