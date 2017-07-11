Driver flees KC police, then crashes into SUV

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police pursued a driver for an unknown reason Tuesday afternoon, but he fled from the area of 45th and Cleaver to 59th and Kentucky, where he crashed into a van, leaving both vehicles severely damaged.

Police say they called off the police pursuit before the crash and let the helicopter take over surveillance of him. They say the suspect and female passenger stopped near 50th Terrace and got out of the car, but then he jumped back in the car, leaving the woman behind. He fled again until the crash at 59th Street.

Another pursuit that began after a carjacking ended at about the same time at 46th and Jackson, involving different vehicles and suspect. Scroll down to the third picture from that scene.