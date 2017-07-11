KBI investigating Leavenworth officer-involved shooting where suspect was killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. -- The Leavenworth Police Department reports that an auto theft suspect was shot and killed by an officer on Tuesday night. A news release from the department says that the officer was sent to the 1700 block of Rose Street at about 8:15 p.m., reporting the shooting shortly after he arrived.

The release doesn't mention whether the suspect was armed or what happened in the immediate moments before the deadly shooting.

The Leavenworth police chief says that his department has requested assistance from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, and it has confirmed its role in the investigation. The officer was not hurt, no identities have been released.