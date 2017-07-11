KC Public Safety Committee urges residents to voice areas of concern as they work to combat crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An explosion in crime has some local residents on edge. From homicides to carjackings to assaults, police want you to know they're taking the increased crime rates seriously.

At the Board of Police Commissioners' meeting Tuesday, a number of people voiced their concerns about violent crimes, including the acting police chief and some city council members.

The biggest concern for Alissia Canady, who is on the Public Safety Committee, is an explosion of crime in the metro patrol -- especially assaults.

Canady says she lives in the area, from 51st to 75th streets and Cleveland to Paseo, so she experiences the increased crime rates firsthand.

She says the goal of the committee she serves on is to cut down on crime to better help police.

"Share your concerns of areas where you feel like there are some vulnerabilities in your community, and we will add that to our problem solving conversations," Alissia said.

Another citizen voiced his concern for walking in Three Trails Park.

If you have any concerns Alissia says you can reach out to the Public Safety Committee. They'd like to hear what you have to say.