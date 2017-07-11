MoDOT KC posts snarky response to misspelled highway sign posted along I-29

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A sign posted along I-29 has been getting a lot of attention recently due to a misspelling, and MoDot Kansas City says they’re aware of the error and working to fix it.

MoDOT says the misspelling will be corrected soon, and they hope people pay this much attention to other signs posted along the road.

The seemingly snarky response was shared on their Facebook page along with the photo of a street sign that says, “Everybody calm down.”

“For those of you who pointed out the misspelled highway sign on I-29, we are aware,” MoDOT captioned the photo. “It will be corrected soon. We hope you’re paying this much attention to the signs that say slow down, road crews ahead, and reduce your speed. Thanks.”