Number dead in I-70 crash on Kansas Turnpike rises to at least five after another vehicle found under wrecked semi

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. -- Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 on the Kansas Turnpike remained closed near 174th Street where investigators were still on the scene of a deadly crash where at least five people died on Tuesday. The number of dead victims rose after the discovery of a sixth vehicle trapped underneath a wrecked tractor-trailer.

A semi-driver reportedly hit a vehicle that caused a chain reaction in the westbound lanes, and set off a fire on Tuesday afternoon. Those lanes remained closed into the night, although one eastbound lane is back open. Of the six vehicles involved, two were tractor-trailers.

Just as the sun was setting, crews were still at the scene working to investigate and remove wreckage, heavy equipment had been brought in to help move some of it. Hours after the fiery crash you could still see smoke coming off of one of the semi trucks involved. One of the trucks was towed from the scene.

The Kansas Highway Patrol confirms there has been construction in the area, and that the appropriate signs were posted. There is no word whether that was a factor in this crash. The names of the victims who died will not be released Tuesday night as work to determine what happened continues.

Early on, KHP said it could be hours before all lanes of traffic can reopen, and the eastbound lanes are clear. As midnight approached, the westbound lanes remained closed, if that persists into Wednesday morning's commute, see some alternate routes in the graphic below: