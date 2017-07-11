× Police release chilling photos of suspects who robbed KC store at gunpoint

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two armed men who robbed a Cirilla’s store at 72nd and Wornall Road last month are still on the loose, and police are asking for help to find them before they hurt someone else.

The unknown white males entered the store with guns drawn at about 9:15 p.m. on June 29th. The suspects took cell phones and struck an employee in the face with a pistol before taking money from the register.

The first suspect is a white male wearing a white and black skull mask, a black hoodie, blue jeans, blue gloves and armed with a brown/black AK-47.

The second suspect was a white male black face mask, blue “KC Championship” hoodie, black pants, white gloves, black tennis shoes with white soles and red laces, and a black handgun.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or the KCPD Robbery Unit at 816-234-5230.