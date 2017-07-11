Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews: Average ratings for F8 of the Furious, Lost City of Z and Smurfs 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- "F8 of the Furious" ludicrous? "Lost City of Z" worth finding? "Smurfs 3" leave you blue? Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews!

1) THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS (PG-13)

Universal

RUSS

The “The Fast and the Furious” franchise has morphed into an over-the-top sci-fi action extravaganza that makes James Bond adventures seem like documentaries by comparison.

In “The Fate of the Furious,” Vin Diesel’s Dom Torretto has gone rouge, joining forces with villain Charlize Theron in an attempt to steal nuclear codes and take over the world. It’s all an excuse for well-staged cinematic mayhem, most of it computer generated.

While it’s rousing and goofy fun, it all can be summed up in the name of one of its stars: Ludacris.

SHAWN SAYS, “The franchise is beginning to feel like a used car.”

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

2) THE LOST CITY OF Z (PG-13)

Amazon/Bleeker Street

RUSS

“The Lost City of Z” is based on the true story of a British explorer who may have been the inspiration for Indiana Jones. Charlie Hunnam plays Percy Fawcett, the man who risked life and limb to repeatedly explore the Amazon rainforest in the early 1900s in order to prove his theory that an advanced civilization once thrived there.

A slowly paced epic that clocks in at two hours and twenty minutes, “The Lost City of Z” focuses on intellect and mystery instead of thrills and adventure.

SHAWN SAYS, “The wow factor is huge. Gorgeous yet scary. Intimidating yet inviting. Like the best of films “The Lost City of Z” amazingly transports you to the unknown. It’s fun being transported to new worlds and this film does that very well.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

3) SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE (PG)

Sony Pictures

SHAWN SAYS, “Got kids? Then you know. It least it's finally fully animated. So no silly humans running around. “

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags