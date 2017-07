× Semi-truck fire closes I-70 in both directions near 174th Street on Kansas Turnpike

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Emergency crews are at the scene of a substantial semi-truck fire Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 70 near 174th Street.

This fire has closed the turnpike down in both east and westbound directions.

FOX 4 is gathering more details about any injuries and what may have caused this, refresh this page for updates.