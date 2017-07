KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters in the Northland spent the night getting a house fire under control.

Flames took over the home’s garage near 81st Terrace and North Mersington around 12:30 a.m.

A man living in the house woke up, smelled smoke and heard smoke detector. He was able to get his mother and dog out of the house safely. He also pulled the two cars out of the garage before it was destroyed.

There is no word yet on a cause.