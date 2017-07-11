Solar eclipse chaser says there’s many lessons parents can teach as we approach rare event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For the first time in nearly 100 years, the U.S. will experience a coast-to-coast total solar eclipse.

For those with little ones, the rare event serves as a teachable moment.

Elizabeth Brown, an eclipse chaser, suggests getting kids involved in the planning process starting with explaining why it's important to wear the special glasses.

For people who are heading north to see the solar eclipse, they may be seeing a lot of red brake lights before the skies go dark because of congested roads headed towards cities such as St. Joseph.

"A one hour drive will most likely take three," Beth Conway said. "Especially if you are coming up from the Kansas City area. We are expecting that I-29 will be a gridlock especially on the Monday morning."

MoDOT says it's going to have employees directing traffic -- especially at traffic signals on the major highways around St. Joe. Click here for their solar eclipse driving guide.