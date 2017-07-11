Tractor-trailer fire shuts down part of I-435 near Antioch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Two people survived a fiery crash that shut down a portion of I-435 in Overland Park early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-435 where it exits towards 69 north and south around 2:30 a.m. This is also near Antioch Road.

The two men who were riding in that tractor-trailer when it crashed were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters spent nearly two and a half hours spraying water on the tractor-trailer from the road above to put out the flames.

The driver, carrying dry food goods, told police he was not sure what happened. He thinks he either fell asleep or missed the exit.

Witnesses told police the rig exploded into flames when it crashed into the barrier ripping off its axle.