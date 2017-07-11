× Woman helps hospital patient ‘get some sun’; now he’s missing from University of Kansas Med Ctr

KANSAS CITY,Kan. — University of Kansas Medical Center Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 59-year-old Santo Sanchez Ayala. Mr. Sanchez Ayala has a serious medical condition and is unable to make his own healthcare decisions. He was last seen in a small compact wheel chair that has no arm rests wearing red shorts, purple socks and a short gray and black baseball style shirt.

Mr. Sanchez Ayala is 5 feet four inches tall and weighs 230 pounds.

According to media relations at University of Kansas Medical Center, the woman seen in the photo helping Mr. Ayala was responding to a request from him for her help. She was reportedly trying to help him get some sun. The woman drove away in her car after helping him. Ayala is believed to still be in the wheelchair. If you see him, you’re asked to call 913-588-5030.